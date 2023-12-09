Saturday's game features the No. 23 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-2) and the Rice Owls (5-3) squaring off at Tudor Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-64 victory for heavily favored Gonzaga according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 9.

In their last game on Saturday, the Owls earned an 84-56 victory over Texas A&M-CC.

Rice vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 76, Rice 64

Other AAC Predictions

Rice Schedule Analysis

On November 9, the Owls picked up their signature win of the season, a 69-58 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 152) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Rice is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Owls are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.

Rice 2023-24 Best Wins

69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 152) on November 9

73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 165) on November 19

84-56 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 187) on December 2

70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 294) on November 6

74-44 at home over Texas Southern (No. 315) on November 29

Rice Leaders

Dominique Ennis: 12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.2 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)

12.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.2 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54) Malia Fisher: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Destiny Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Shelby Hayes: 5.4 PTS, 39.6 FG%

5.4 PTS, 39.6 FG% Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 7.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls average 67.9 points per game (159th in college basketball) while giving up 58.8 per outing (91st in college basketball). They have a +73 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game.

In home games, the Owls are putting up 10.2 more points per game (73.0) than they are in away games (62.8).

In home games, Rice is giving up 6.5 fewer points per game (55.5) than on the road (62.0).

