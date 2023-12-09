Saturday's game between the North Texas Eagles (8-1) and the Alcorn State Braves (2-4) at UNT Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-51 and heavily favors North Texas to take home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Eagles won their most recent outing 73-66 against UAPB on Wednesday.

North Texas vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 73, Alcorn State 51

Other AAC Predictions

North Texas Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' signature win this season came against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 113) in our computer rankings. The Eagles brought home the 78-55 win on the road on November 16.

North Texas has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

The Eagles have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, North Texas is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

North Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 113) on November 16

79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 140) on November 19

71-59 over Samford (No. 181) on November 24

73-66 at home over UAPB (No. 220) on December 6

83-60 at home over Grambling (No. 227) on November 9

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 17.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.4 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)

17.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.4 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15) Tommisha Lampkin: 13.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.3 FG%

13.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.3 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 12.4 PTS, 47 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

12.4 PTS, 47 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Desiree Wooten: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

North Texas Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +165 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.3 points per game. They're putting up 77.9 points per game to rank 51st in college basketball and are allowing 59.6 per outing to rank 103rd in college basketball.

