For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Nils Lundkvist a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundkvist stats and insights

Lundkvist is yet to score through 22 games this season.

He has taken three shots in two games against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Lundkvist has picked up one assist on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 63 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Lundkvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 5-4 SO 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:35 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:30 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:40 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 12:45 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:33 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 3-2

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

