NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings versus the New York Islanders is one of many solid options on Saturday's NHL slate.
If you're looking for live coverage of Saturday's NHL play, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Arizona Coyotes at Boston Bruins
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|NESN,SCRIPPS,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|MSGSN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|BSSW,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|BSSO,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|MSG-B,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|BSDET,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Rangers at Washington Capitals
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|MSG,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Los Angeles Kings at New York Islanders
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|BSW,MSGSN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|NBCS-CHI,BSMW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ALT,NBCS-PH,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Seattle Kraken
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|BSSUN,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Carolina Hurricanes at Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
