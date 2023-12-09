Can we anticipate Miro Heiskanen scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Heiskanen stats and insights

Heiskanen has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted three shots in two games against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Heiskanen has picked up seven assists on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 1.9% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 63 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Heiskanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 26:34 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 28:02 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:10 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:04 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:34 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 25:18 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 25:06 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 28:31 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 25:07 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 26:13 Home L 6-3

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

