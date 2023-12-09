Two streaking squads hit the court when the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, who have won four in a row.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks make 53.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Kansas is 8-0 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jayhawks sit at 92nd.

The 80.7 points per game the Jayhawks record are 13.5 more points than the Tigers allow (67.2).

When Kansas puts up more than 67.2 points, it is 8-0.

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points greater than the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

Missouri is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 36.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 341st.

The Tigers' 75.4 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

When Missouri allows fewer than 80.7 points, it is 7-2.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kansas fared better at home last year, putting up 78.8 points per game, compared to 74.0 per game in road games.

Defensively the Jayhawks were better at home last season, surrendering 67.9 points per game, compared to 69.0 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, Kansas fared better at home last year, making 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Missouri put up 83.6 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged away (73.3).

The Tigers allowed fewer points at home (74.5 per game) than on the road (76.6) last season.

At home, Missouri made 9.5 treys per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged away (8.8). Missouri's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse 12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse

Missouri Upcoming Schedule