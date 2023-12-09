Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) meet the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McDermott Center. This contest will start at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Incarnate Word Games
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Sky Wicks: 22.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Shon Robinson: 13 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Josiah Hammons: 15.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Elijah Davis: 5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Morgan: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona Stat Comparison
|Incarnate Word Rank
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Northern Arizona AVG
|Northern Arizona Rank
|104th
|79.6
|Points Scored
|62.5
|348th
|290th
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|76.7
|291st
|68th
|37
|Rebounds
|28
|334th
|43rd
|11.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|315th
|98th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|5.3
|320th
|217th
|12.8
|Assists
|13.8
|149th
|336th
|15
|Turnovers
|15
|336th
