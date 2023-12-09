How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5) will be looking to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McDermott Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- Northwestern State vs Southern Miss (3:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Houston Christian vs Texas (3:00 PM ET | December 9)
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Cardinals' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lumberjacks have allowed to their opponents.
- Incarnate Word is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lumberjacks sit at 318th.
- The Cardinals score an average of 78.1 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 73.8 the Lumberjacks give up.
- When it scores more than 73.8 points, Incarnate Word is 2-2.
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.0.
- At home, the Cardinals allowed 70.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.5.
- Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word sunk more triples away (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ UTSA
|L 90-80
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 67-65
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|L 96-82
|Moore Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|McDermott Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
