The Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) face the Texas Longhorns (4-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Moody Center. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and be available via LHN.

Houston Christian vs. Texas Game Information

Houston Christian Top Players (2022-23)

  • Bonke Maring: 13 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Maks Klanjscek: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Brycen Long: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andrew King: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sam Hofman: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Texas Players to Watch

  • Dillon Mitchell: 11.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Max Abmas: 13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyrese Hunter: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brock Cunningham: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kadin Shedrick: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

Houston Christian vs. Texas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Rank Texas AVG Houston Christian AVG Houston Christian Rank
36th 78 Points Scored 77.6 43rd
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 83.1 361st
183rd 31.7 Rebounds 31.3 210th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
200th 7.2 3pt Made 8.3 74th
16th 16.2 Assists 14.8 56th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 15 350th

