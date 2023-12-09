Saturday's game features the Texas Longhorns (6-2) and the Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) clashing at Moody Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 88-65 victory for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Houston Christian vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Houston Christian vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 88, Houston Christian 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston Christian vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-22.4)

Texas (-22.4) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

Texas' record against the spread this season is 2-6-0, while Houston Christian's is 4-2-0. The Longhorns have gone over the point total in four games, while Huskies games have gone over four times.

Houston Christian Performance Insights

The Huskies have been outscored by 13.4 points per game (posting 72.0 points per game, 241st in college basketball, while allowing 85.4 per outing, 359th in college basketball) and have a -94 scoring differential.

Houston Christian loses the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. It collects 35.1 rebounds per game, 100th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 37.1.

Houston Christian knocks down 3.3 three-pointers per game (360th in college basketball), 5.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 21.9% from beyond the arc (363rd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 33.0%.

Houston Christian has committed 16.6 turnovers per game (362nd in college basketball), 5.2 more than the 11.4 it forces (248th in college basketball).

