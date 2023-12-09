Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Castro County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you reside in Castro County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Castro County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nazareth High School at Dimmitt High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Dimmitt, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.