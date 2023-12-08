Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wichita County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Wichita County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Wichita County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Electra High School at Woodson
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Woodson, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
