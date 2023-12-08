The Golden State Warriors (10-11) will look to Stephen Curry (seventh in the league scoring 29.2 points per game) when they try to knock off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (sixth in the NBA with 30.1 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-7) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Paycom Center. The Warriors are 3.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-BA.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-BA

BSOK and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 118 - Warriors 111

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 3.5)

Thunder (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-7.3)

Thunder (-7.3) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.4

The Thunder sport a 15-5-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 8-13-0 mark from the Warriors.

Oklahoma City (7-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (87.5%) than Golden State (4-1) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (80%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Oklahoma City does it more often (55% of the time) than Golden State (52.4%).

The Thunder have a .727 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-3) this season while the Warriors have a .222 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-7).

Thunder Performance Insights

So far this year, the Thunder are putting up 118.8 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and allowing 111.3 points per contest (ninth-ranked).

Oklahoma City has been playing poorly in terms of rebounding this season, ranking fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds per game (41.2) and third-worst in rebounds allowed per game (46.5).

This year, the Thunder rank 21st in the league in assists, putting up 25.4 per game.

Oklahoma City is committing 12.3 turnovers per game this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 15.4 turnovers per game (third-best).

The Thunder rank best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 39.6%. They rank 11th in the league by draining 13 three-pointers per contest.

