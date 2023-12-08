Thunder vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 8
On Friday, December 8, 2023, a pair of the NBA's top scorers -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (sixth, 30.1 points per game) and Stephen Curry (seventh, 29.2) -- match up when the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-7) host the Golden State Warriors (10-11) at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-BA.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Warriors matchup in this article.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-BA
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Thunder vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Warriors Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-3.5)
|236.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Thunder (-4)
|235.5
|-164
|+138
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info
|Thunder vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Warriors Injury Report
|Thunder vs Warriors Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game with a +150 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.8 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 111.3 per contest (ninth in the league).
- The Warriors put up 114.6 points per game (12th in league) while allowing 114.0 per contest (19th in NBA). They have a +11 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 233.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 225.3 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Oklahoma City has covered 15 times in 20 matchups with a spread this season.
- Golden State has covered eight times in 21 games with a spread this season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Thunder and Warriors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+5000
|+2000
|-
|Warriors
|+1400
|+800
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.