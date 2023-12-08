When the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-7) and Golden State Warriors (10-11) play at Paycom Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to Watch on TV: BSOK, NBCS-BA

Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder dropped their previous game to the Rockets, 110-101, on Wednesday. Gilgeous-Alexander was their high scorer with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 33 3 6 6 1 0 Jalen Williams 13 5 3 1 0 0 Aaron Wiggins 11 1 0 1 0 0

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.1 points, 6.3 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.

Chet Holmgren's numbers for the season are 16.9 points, 2.6 assists and 7.9 boards per contest.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 5.7 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.0% from the floor.

Jalen Williams' numbers for the season are 17.4 points, 3.8 assists and 4.2 boards per game.

Luguentz Dort's numbers for the season are 10.0 points, 1.3 assists and 4.1 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.6 4.3 6.5 3.1 1.0 1.2 Chet Holmgren 17.4 8.1 2.6 1.0 2.5 1.4 Josh Giddey 11.6 5.6 3.4 0.8 0.4 1.1 Jalen Williams 11.6 2.9 2.9 0.5 0.2 0.7 Isaiah Joe 11.7 3.0 1.2 0.9 0.5 3.0

