Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 6, Gilgeous-Alexander put up 33 points, six assists and six steals in a 110-101 loss against the Rockets.

With prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 30.1 30.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 4.3 Assists 6.5 6.3 6.5 PRA -- 42 41.4 PR -- 35.7 34.9 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Gilgeous-Alexander's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Warriors

Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for taking 21.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.1 per game.

He's attempted 3.3 threes per game, or 9.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.4 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 114 points per game.

On the glass, the Warriors are 17th in the league, giving up 44.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Warriors have given up 25.1 per game, 11th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are 12th in the NBA, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 41 40 7 6 2 2 2 11/16/2023 29 24 2 7 3 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.