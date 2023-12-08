On Friday, December 8, Chilton High School will host Mart High School, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mart vs. Chilton Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Belton, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.