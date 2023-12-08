The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Luguentz Dort, face off versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Dort, in his last game (December 6 loss against the Rockets), put up four points.

Below, we break down Dort's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.0 6.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.3 Assists -- 1.3 1.2 PRA -- 15.4 10.7 PR -- 14.1 9.5 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.0



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 8.7% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.

Dort is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Dort's Thunder average 103.4 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 102.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Warriors have allowed 114.0 points per contest, which is 18th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Warriors have conceded 44.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the league.

The Warriors are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.1 assists per contest.

The Warriors are the 12th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 27 3 6 2 1 0 0 11/16/2023 24 5 2 0 1 0 1 11/3/2023 30 29 5 0 6 0 0

