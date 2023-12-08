Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lavaca County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Lavaca County, Texas is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lavaca County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sacred Heart Catholic School at Shiner High School
- Game Time: 10:45 AM CT on December 8
- Location: Shiner, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.