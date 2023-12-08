Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alvord High School at Sabine Pass High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: High Island, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School at Burkeville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Burkeville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.