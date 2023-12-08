The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-3) will host the Houston Cougars (5-1) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up 12.6 more points per game (86) than the Lions give up (73.4).

Houston is 5-0 when it scores more than 73.4 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 86 points.

The Lions record eight more points per game (71.8) than the Cougars give up (63.8).

Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-1 when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Houston is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

The Lions are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% higher than the Cougars allow to opponents (36.9%).

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 STL, 46 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

17.2 PTS, 3.8 STL, 46 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Bria Patterson: 11 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

11 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) N'Yah Boyd: 11 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

11 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Peyton McFarland: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 68.8 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 68.8 FG% Kamryn Jones: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

