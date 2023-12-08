How to Watch the Houston vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-3) will host the Houston Cougars (5-1) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.
Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars put up 12.6 more points per game (86) than the Lions give up (73.4).
- Houston is 5-0 when it scores more than 73.4 points.
- Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 86 points.
- The Lions record eight more points per game (71.8) than the Cougars give up (63.8).
- Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-1 when scoring more than 63.8 points.
- Houston is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Lions are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% higher than the Cougars allow to opponents (36.9%).
Houston Leaders
- Laila Blair: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 STL, 46 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)
- Bria Patterson: 11 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- N'Yah Boyd: 11 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
- Peyton McFarland: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 68.8 FG%
- Kamryn Jones: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
Houston Schedule
|11/26/2023
|New Orleans
|W 81-54
|Fertitta Center
|11/29/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 70-45
|Fertitta Center
|12/3/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 79-59
|Fertitta Center
|12/8/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/12/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/14/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
