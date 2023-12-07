Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Taylor County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Taylor County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blanket High School at Texas Leadership of Abilene
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 7
- Location: Rising Star, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.