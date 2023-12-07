Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two games on Thursday's college basketball schedule feature a Sun Belt team, including the matchup between the Old Dominion Monarchs and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|William & Mary Tribe at James Madison Dukes
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Old Dominion Monarchs at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|-
Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.