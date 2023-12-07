Acrisure Stadium is the venue where the Pittsburgh Steelers will match up against the New England Patriots on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Trying to place a bet on player props in the Steelers-Patriots matchup? Check out the information below for the best players in this contest.

Jaylen Warren Touchdown Odds

Warren Odds to Score First TD: +650

Warren Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300

Ezekiel Elliott Touchdown Odds

Elliott Odds to Score First TD: +750

Elliott Odds to Score Anytime TD: +480

More Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Pat Freiermuth - - 27.5 (-113) Najee Harris - 57.5 (-114) - Diontae Johnson - - 43.5 (-113) George Pickens - - 40.5 (-113) Allen Robinson II - - 11.5 (-113) Mitchell Trubisky 180.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) - Jaylen Warren - 55.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113)

More Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds DeVante Parker - - 37.5 (-113) JuJu Smith-Schuster - - 13.5 (-113) Ezekiel Elliott - 59.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) Hunter Henry - - 21.5 (-113) Bailey Zappe 154.5 (-113) 8.5 (-102) - Tyquan Thornton - - 12.5 (-113)

