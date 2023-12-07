Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. Prop bets for Hintz in that upcoming Stars-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Roope Hintz vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Hintz has averaged 16:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In seven of 23 games this season, Hintz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hintz has a point in 13 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Hintz has an assist in nine of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Hintz's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hintz Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 65 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 23 Games 2 20 Points 2 8 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.