With four games on the NHL card Wednesday, you have plenty of chances to make an anytime goal-scorer bet. Continue reading for the odds on players from each matchup.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Connor McDavid (Oilers) +115 to score

Oilers vs. Hurricanes

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6

McDavid's stats: 8 goals in 20 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score

Lightning vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6

Kucherov's stats: 16 goals in 25 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +130 to score

Oilers vs. Hurricanes

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6

Draisaitl's stats: 10 goals in 22 games

Brayden Point (Lightning) +135 to score

Lightning vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6

Point's stats: 12 goals in 26 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +140 to score

Penguins vs. Lightning

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6

Crosby's stats: 15 goals in 24 games

Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +140 to score

Golden Knights vs. Blues

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6

Eichel's stats: 11 goals in 26 games

Zach Hyman (Oilers) +170 to score

Oilers vs. Hurricanes

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6

Hyman's stats: 12 goals in 21 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +170 to score

Penguins vs. Lightning

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6

Guentzel's stats: 9 goals in 24 games

Jonathan Marchessault (Golden Knights) +170 to score

Golden Knights vs. Blues

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6

Marchessault's stats: 11 goals in 26 games

Steven Stamkos (Lightning) +175 to score

Lightning vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6

Stamkos' stats: 10 goals in 24 games

