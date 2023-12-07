Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Collin County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Gustine High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Rising Star, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Ridge High School at McKinney High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.