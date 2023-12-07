The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a nine-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (11-8) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under set at 254.5 points.

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -4.5 254.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's 21 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 254.5 points five times.

The average total in Milwaukee's games this season is 240.6, 13.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bucks have put together a 9-12-0 record against the spread.

Milwaukee has been the favorite in 20 games this season and won 15 (75%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 13-2, a 86.7% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Bucks have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 254.5 points in nine of 19 games this season.

Indiana has had an average of 253.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Indiana has an 11-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pacers have come away with six wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Indiana has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 254.5 % of Games Over 254.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 5 23.8% 122.3 250.7 118.3 243.5 233.6 Pacers 9 47.4% 128.4 250.7 125.2 243.5 238.3

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have gone 8-2 over their past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total seven times.

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in 11 games when playing at home, and it has covered five times in 10 games on the road.

The Bucks score 122.3 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 125.2 the Pacers give up.

Milwaukee has a 7-2 record against the spread and a 9-0 record overall when scoring more than 125.2 points.

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Pacers have hit the over in eight of their past 10 outings.

This year, Indiana is 7-5-0 at home against the spread (.583 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-3-0 ATS (.571).

The Pacers put up an average of 128.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 118.3 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Indiana is 11-4 against the spread and 11-4 overall when it scores more than 118.3 points.

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Bucks and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 9-12 6-10 14-7 Pacers 11-8 3-2 16-3

Bucks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Bucks Pacers 122.3 Points Scored (PG) 128.4 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 7-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-4 9-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-4 118.3 Points Allowed (PG) 125.2 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 8-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-2 14-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-2

