The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at American Bank Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 154.5.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas Venue: American Bank Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M-CC -4.5 154.5

Vaqueros Betting Records & Stats

UT Rio Grande Valley has combined with its opponent to score more than 154.5 points only twice this season.

UT Rio Grande Valley's games this season have had an average of 153.1 points, 1.4 fewer points than this game's total.

UT Rio Grande Valley has gone 3-3-0 ATS this year.

UT Rio Grande Valley has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Vaqueros have not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

UT Rio Grande Valley has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M-CC 1 25% 76.7 150.1 68.6 148.3 142.8 UT Rio Grande Valley 2 33.3% 73.4 150.1 79.7 148.3 153.7

Additional UT Rio Grande Valley Insights & Trends

The Vaqueros' 73.4 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 68.6 the Islanders allow.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when it scores more than 68.6 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M-CC 3-1-0 0-0 1-3-0 UT Rio Grande Valley 3-3-0 3-2 3-3-0

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M-CC UT Rio Grande Valley 13-2 Home Record 12-6 7-7 Away Record 3-10 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 87.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

