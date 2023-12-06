The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) will play the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

  • Garry Clark: 7.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Lance Amir-Paul: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Owen Dease: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dian Wright-Forde: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dayne Prim: 4.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison

Texas A&M-CC Rank Texas A&M-CC AVG UT Rio Grande Valley AVG UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
92nd 80.4 Points Scored 80.4 92nd
122nd 66.8 Points Allowed 82.0 341st
33rd 39.6 Rebounds 34.0 164th
15th 13.8 Off. Rebounds 9.8 146th
180th 7.4 3pt Made 6.2 272nd
20th 18.8 Assists 18.8 20th
299th 14.0 Turnovers 15.6 346th

