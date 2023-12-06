UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) will look to stop a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at American Bank Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M-CC Moneyline
|UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M-CC (-4.5)
|154.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M-CC (-4.5)
|153.5
|-210
|+168
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends
- UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Vaqueros are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Texas A&M-CC has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- Islanders games have gone over the point total just once this season.
