The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) will try to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at American Bank Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

This season, UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Vaqueros are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Islanders sit at 16th.

The Vaqueros put up an average of 73.4 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 68.6 the Islanders give up.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-3 when it scores more than 68.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UT Rio Grande Valley scored more points at home (84.5 per game) than on the road (71.3) last season.

In 2022-23, the Vaqueros gave up 11.9 fewer points per game at home (73.3) than on the road (85.2).

Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley knocked down fewer treys on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.9%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule