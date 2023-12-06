Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Rockets on December 6, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alperen Sengun and others on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Thunder vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder vs Rockets Additional Info
|Thunder vs Rockets Injury Report
|Thunder vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Rockets Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -106)
|5.5 (Over: -125)
|5.5 (Over: -135)
|1.5 (Over: +176)
- The 30.5-point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday is 0.6 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has collected 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Get Gilgeous-Alexander gear at Fanatics!
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -125)
|8.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: +114)
|1.5 (Over: -125)
- Wednesday's points prop for Chet Holmgren is 16.5. That is 1.1 less than his season average.
- He averages 0.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 8.5.
- Holmgren has averaged 2.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.
- He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Josh Giddey Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|10.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: +102)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
- Wednesday's prop bet for Josh Giddey is 10.5 points, 1.5 fewer than his season average.
- He has grabbed 5.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).
- Giddey averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets
Alperen Sengun Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|22.5 (Over: +100)
|10.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: -132)
- Wednesday's over/under for Sengun is 22.5 points, 1.5 more than his season average.
- He averages 1.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 10.5).
- Sengun averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Fred VanVleet Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -111)
|9.5 (Over: +106)
|2.5 (Over: -159)
- The 16.5-point total set for Fred VanVleet on Wednesday is the same as his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 4.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).
- VanVleet has averaged 9.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (9.5).
- VanVleet has connected on 3.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.