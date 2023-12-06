You can wager on player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alperen Sengun and others on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center.

Thunder vs. Rockets Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Center

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +176)
  • The 30.5-point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday is 0.6 more points than his season scoring average.
  • He has collected 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -125)
  • Wednesday's points prop for Chet Holmgren is 16.5. That is 1.1 less than his season average.
  • He averages 0.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 8.5.
  • Holmgren has averaged 2.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST
10.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -147)
  • Wednesday's prop bet for Josh Giddey is 10.5 points, 1.5 fewer than his season average.
  • He has grabbed 5.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).
  • Giddey averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST
22.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -132)
  • Wednesday's over/under for Sengun is 22.5 points, 1.5 more than his season average.
  • He averages 1.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 10.5).
  • Sengun averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -159)
  • The 16.5-point total set for Fred VanVleet on Wednesday is the same as his per-game scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 4.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).
  • VanVleet has averaged 9.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (9.5).
  • VanVleet has connected on 3.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

