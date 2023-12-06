You can wager on player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alperen Sengun and others on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center.

Thunder vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Thunder vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 30.5-point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday is 0.6 more points than his season scoring average.

He has collected 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -125)

Wednesday's points prop for Chet Holmgren is 16.5. That is 1.1 less than his season average.

He averages 0.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 8.5.

Holmgren has averaged 2.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -147)

Wednesday's prop bet for Josh Giddey is 10.5 points, 1.5 fewer than his season average.

He has grabbed 5.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Giddey averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -132)

Wednesday's over/under for Sengun is 22.5 points, 1.5 more than his season average.

He averages 1.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 10.5).

Sengun averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -159)

The 16.5-point total set for Fred VanVleet on Wednesday is the same as his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).

VanVleet has averaged 9.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (9.5).

VanVleet has connected on 3.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

