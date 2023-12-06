Thunder vs. Rockets Injury Report Today - December 6
Ahead of a game against the Houston Rockets (8-9), the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6 at Toyota Center.
The Thunder's most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 126-120 victory against the Mavericks. Jalen Williams scored 23 points in the Thunder's win, leading the team.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jalen Williams
|SG
|Questionable
|Hip
|17.6
|4.1
|3.9
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
Rockets Injuries: Amen Thompson: Out (Ankle), Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee)
Thunder vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSOK
