The Houston Rockets (8-9) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Toyota Center. The contest airs on Space City Home Network and BSOK. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Thunder vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -1.5 225.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

In 10 games this season, Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over 225.5 combined points.

The average total in Oklahoma City's games this year is 231.1, 5.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Thunder are 15-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Oklahoma City has been favored 10 times and won eight of those games.

Oklahoma City has a record of 7-2, a 77.8% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Thunder.

Thunder vs Rockets Additional Info

Thunder vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 10 52.6% 119.7 229.8 111.4 218.6 229.8 Rockets 5 29.4% 110.1 229.8 107.2 218.6 220.5

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder have a 9-1 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.

The Thunder have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread on the road (8-1-0) than it has at home (7-3-0).

The Thunder average 119.7 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 107.2 the Rockets give up.

Oklahoma City has a 14-1 record against the spread and a 13-2 record overall when putting up more than 107.2 points.

Thunder vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Thunder and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 15-4 8-2 11-8 Rockets 12-5 9-5 6-11

Thunder vs. Rockets Point Insights

Thunder Rockets 119.7 Points Scored (PG) 110.1 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 14-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-2 13-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 107.2 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 9-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-3 8-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-5

