Thunder vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (8-9) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Toyota Center. The contest airs on Space City Home Network and BSOK. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.
Thunder vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-1.5
|225.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- In 10 games this season, Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over 225.5 combined points.
- The average total in Oklahoma City's games this year is 231.1, 5.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Thunder are 15-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Oklahoma City has been favored 10 times and won eight of those games.
- Oklahoma City has a record of 7-2, a 77.8% win rate, when it's favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Thunder.
Thunder vs Rockets Additional Info
Thunder vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|10
|52.6%
|119.7
|229.8
|111.4
|218.6
|229.8
|Rockets
|5
|29.4%
|110.1
|229.8
|107.2
|218.6
|220.5
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder have a 9-1 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Thunder have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.
- Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread on the road (8-1-0) than it has at home (7-3-0).
- The Thunder average 119.7 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 107.2 the Rockets give up.
- Oklahoma City has a 14-1 record against the spread and a 13-2 record overall when putting up more than 107.2 points.
Thunder vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|15-4
|8-2
|11-8
|Rockets
|12-5
|9-5
|6-11
Thunder vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Thunder
|Rockets
|119.7
|110.1
|5
|26
|14-1
|5-2
|13-2
|3-4
|111.4
|107.2
|9
|3
|9-2
|10-3
|8-3
|8-5
