The Houston Rockets (8-9) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Toyota Center as only 2.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

Thunder vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 113 - Rockets 112

Thunder vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 2.5)

Rockets (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-0.8)

Thunder (-0.8) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.2

The Thunder (15-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 78.9% of the time, 8.3% more often than the Rockets (12-5-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Oklahoma City (7-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (87.5%) than Houston (9-5) does as the underdog (64.3%).

Houston and its opponents have exceeded the total 35.3% of the time this season (six out of 17). That's less often than Oklahoma City and its opponents have (11 out of 19).

The Thunder have an .800 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-2) this season while the Rockets have a .357 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-9).

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder sport a top-five offense this year, ranking fifth-best in the league with 119.7 points per game. At the other end, they rank ninth with 111.4 points allowed per contest.

Oklahoma City, who ranks 25th in the league with 41.8 rebounds per game, is allowing 46.1 rebounds per contest, which is third-worst in the NBA.

The Thunder are dishing out 25.6 dimes per game, which ranks them 17th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Oklahoma City is committing 12.5 turnovers per game this year (eighth-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 15.2 turnovers per contest (fifth-best).

The Thunder rank best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 40.2%. They rank 11th in the league by sinking 13.3 three-pointers per contest.

