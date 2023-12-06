Will Thomas Harley Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 6?
Will Thomas Harley score a goal when the Dallas Stars face off against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Harley stats and insights
- Harley has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.
- Harley has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Harley averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.2%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Harley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|19:19
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|14:58
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Home
|L 3-2
Stars vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
