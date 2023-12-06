The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) take the court against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) as 7.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total is set at 146.5 in the matchup.

Texas vs. Marquette Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -7.5 146.5

Longhorns Betting Records & Stats

Texas has played three games this season that ended with a point total above 146.5 points.

Texas' games this year have had a 147.1-point total on average, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Texas is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Marquette sports a 3-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-5-0 mark of Texas.

Texas vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 3 50% 79.3 160.6 67 132.9 146.2 Texas 3 42.9% 81.3 160.6 65.9 132.9 145.5

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

The Longhorns' 81.3 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 67 the Golden Eagles give up.

Texas has put together a 2-5 ATS record and a 6-1 overall record in games it scores more than 67 points.

Texas vs. Marquette Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 3-3-0 1-1 2-4-0 Texas 2-5-0 0-0 4-3-0

Texas vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Texas 16-1 Home Record 17-1 8-4 Away Record 4-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.4 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

