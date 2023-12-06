The Texas Longhorns (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning run when hosting the Long Beach State Beach (3-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on LHN.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: Longhorn Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas vs. Long Beach State Scoring Comparison

  • The Beach's 73.0 points per game are 21.1 more points than the 51.9 the Longhorns give up.
  • When it scores more than 51.9 points, Long Beach State is 3-2.
  • Texas' record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 73.0 points.
  • The Longhorns average 24.8 more points per game (90.4) than the Beach allow (65.6).
  • Texas has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 65.6 points.
  • Long Beach State is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 90.4 points.
  • This year the Longhorns are shooting 51.2% from the field, 17.4% higher than the Beach concede.
  • The Beach shoot 44.6% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Longhorns concede.

Texas Leaders

  • Rori Harmon: 13.4 PTS, 8.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 49.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Taylor Jones: 15.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 71.8 FG%
  • Amina Muhammad: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 67.9 FG%
  • Shaylee Gonzales: 9.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.0 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 South Florida W 76-44 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/29/2023 Oral Roberts W 112-74 Moody Center
12/3/2023 UConn W 80-68 Moody Center
12/6/2023 Long Beach State - Moody Center
12/13/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center
12/20/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.