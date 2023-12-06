The Omaha Mavericks (5-4) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

In games Texas Tech shoots higher than 44.1% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.

The Red Raiders are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks rank 311th.

The Red Raiders record 5.3 more points per game (73.0) than the Mavericks give up (67.7).

When Texas Tech totals more than 67.7 points, it is 4-2.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas Tech played better when playing at home last season, posting 77.4 points per game, compared to 66.0 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Red Raiders surrendered 68.4 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 72.1.

At home, Texas Tech sunk 1.0 more treys per game (7.6) than in away games (6.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in away games (33.5%).

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule