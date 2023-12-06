Wednesday's game features the Texas A&M Aggies (7-1) and the Lamar Cardinals (4-2) facing off at Reed Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-53 victory for heavily favored Texas A&M according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Aggies head into this matchup after a 63-52 victory against Kansas on Sunday.

Texas A&M vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Texas A&M vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 68, Lamar 53

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

The Aggies picked up their signature win of the season on November 25 by securing a 65-51 victory over the California Golden Bears, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

Texas A&M has three wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.

Texas A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

65-51 at home over Cal (No. 38) on November 25

63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 60) on December 3

74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 68) on November 12

81-57 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 159) on November 30

73-50 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 229) on November 9

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 BLK, 47.6 FG%

10.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 BLK, 47.6 FG% Janiah Barker: 13.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 52.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

13.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 52.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Endyia Rogers: 11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Aicha Coulibaly: 10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG% Sahara Jones: 6.8 PTS, 32.8 FG%

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies have a +174 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.8 points per game. They're putting up 72.3 points per game to rank 97th in college basketball and are giving up 50.5 per contest to rank eighth in college basketball.

