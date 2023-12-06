The DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reed Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Texas A&M vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

Texas A&M has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Aggies are the 14th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons rank 348th.

The Aggies average only 3.3 fewer points per game (75.3) than the Blue Demons give up (78.6).

When Texas A&M puts up more than 78.6 points, it is 2-1.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Texas A&M averaged 0.6 fewer points per game (73.1) than on the road (73.7).

In home games, the Aggies ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (60.5) than away from home (67).

At home, Texas A&M drained the same number of treys per game as away from home (6.3). Meanwhile, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to away from home (33%).

