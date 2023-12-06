How to Watch the Tarleton State vs. Northwestern State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Northwestern State Demons (3-4) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (2-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.
Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tarleton State vs. Northwestern State Scoring Comparison
- The Texans put up an average of 70.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 60.1 the Demons allow.
- Tarleton State has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 60.1 points.
- Northwestern State is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.8 points.
- The Demons put up 61.9 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 63.7 the Texans give up.
- When Northwestern State totals more than 63.7 points, it is 2-0.
- This year the Demons are shooting 37.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Texans concede.
- The Texans make 46.0% of their shots from the field, 9.6% higher than the Demons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Tarleton State Leaders
- Andjela Bigovic: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
- Elise Turrubiates: 9.8 PTS, 56.4 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5)
- Teresa Da Silva: 11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.5 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Lexi Bull: 4.8 PTS, 65.0 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)
- Jakoriah Long: 8.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
Tarleton State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Eastern Washington
|L 64-62
|Wisdom Gym
|11/29/2023
|SFA
|L 80-67
|Wisdom Gym
|12/2/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 72-66
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|12/16/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
