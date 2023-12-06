The Northwestern State Demons (3-4) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (2-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. Northwestern State Scoring Comparison

  • The Texans put up an average of 70.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 60.1 the Demons allow.
  • Tarleton State has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 60.1 points.
  • Northwestern State is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.8 points.
  • The Demons put up 61.9 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 63.7 the Texans give up.
  • When Northwestern State totals more than 63.7 points, it is 2-0.
  • This year the Demons are shooting 37.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Texans concede.
  • The Texans make 46.0% of their shots from the field, 9.6% higher than the Demons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tarleton State Leaders

  • Andjela Bigovic: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)
  • Elise Turrubiates: 9.8 PTS, 56.4 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5)
  • Teresa Da Silva: 11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.5 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
  • Lexi Bull: 4.8 PTS, 65.0 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)
  • Jakoriah Long: 8.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

Tarleton State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Eastern Washington L 64-62 Wisdom Gym
11/29/2023 SFA L 80-67 Wisdom Gym
12/2/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley W 72-66 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum
12/10/2023 Incarnate Word - Wisdom Gym
12/16/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center

