The Northwestern State Demons (3-4) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (2-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tarleton State vs. Northwestern State Scoring Comparison

The Texans put up an average of 70.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 60.1 the Demons allow.

Tarleton State has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 60.1 points.

Northwestern State is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.8 points.

The Demons put up 61.9 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 63.7 the Texans give up.

When Northwestern State totals more than 63.7 points, it is 2-0.

This year the Demons are shooting 37.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Texans concede.

The Texans make 46.0% of their shots from the field, 9.6% higher than the Demons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tarleton State Leaders

Andjela Bigovic: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

6.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Elise Turrubiates: 9.8 PTS, 56.4 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5)

9.8 PTS, 56.4 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5) Teresa Da Silva: 11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.5 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.5 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Lexi Bull: 4.8 PTS, 65.0 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

4.8 PTS, 65.0 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2) Jakoriah Long: 8.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

Tarleton State Schedule