The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) face the SMU Mustangs (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. Arizona State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

SMU Players to Watch

Frankie Collins: 11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4 AST, 4.7 STL, 0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4 AST, 4.7 STL, 0 BLK Jose Perez: 10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Alonzo Gaffney: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 3 STL, 1.3 BLK

4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 3 STL, 1.3 BLK Neal Jamiya: 9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kamari Lands: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)

Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

SMU vs. Arizona State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG SMU AVG SMU Rank 189th 71.1 Points Scored 70.3 205th 117th 68 Points Allowed 75.6 323rd 111th 32.8 Rebounds 31.3 210th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.3 288th 88th 14.3 Assists 13.6 136th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 12.4 235th

