Roope Hintz will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers meet on Wednesday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hintz's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Roope Hintz vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Stars vs Panthers Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Hintz has averaged 16:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In seven of 22 games this season, Hintz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 22 games this season, Hintz has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Hintz has an assist in nine of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Hintz's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

Hintz has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 22 Games 2 20 Points 2 8 Goals 2 12 Assists 0

