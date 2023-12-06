The No. 3 Houston Cougars (8-0) will be trying to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Rice Owls (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Houston Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Rice Stats Insights

The Owls have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points greater than the 34.9% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

This season, Rice has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 34.9% from the field.

The Owls are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at eighth.

The Owls put up an average of 77 points per game, 26.6 more points than the 50.4 the Cougars give up.

Rice has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 50.4 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Rice averaged 8.9 more points per game at home (81.1) than on the road (72.2).

At home, the Owls conceded 73.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.5.

At home, Rice sunk 9.2 treys per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (34.7%).

