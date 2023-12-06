Wednesday's contest that pits the North Texas Eagles (7-1) against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-6) at UNT Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-62 in favor of North Texas, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Eagles took care of business in their last matchup 74-57 against Pepperdine on Friday.

North Texas vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

North Texas vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 82, UAPB 62

Other AAC Predictions

North Texas Schedule Analysis

The Eagles captured their signature win of the season on November 16, when they took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, who rank No. 111 in our computer rankings, 78-55.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, North Texas is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

The Eagles have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the country.

North Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 111) on November 16

79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 149) on November 19

71-59 over Samford (No. 178) on November 24

83-60 at home over Grambling (No. 224) on November 9

71-50 over North Dakota (No. 268) on November 25

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 16.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 54.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)

16.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 54.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12) Tommisha Lampkin: 14.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 60.8 FG%

14.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 60.8 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 13 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

13 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Desiree Wooten: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

North Texas Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +158 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.7 points per game. They're putting up 78.5 points per game to rank 49th in college basketball and are allowing 58.8 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball.

