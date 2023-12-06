Luguentz Dort and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face off versus the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 126-120 win against the Mavericks, Dort totaled 10 points.

In this article, we break down Dort's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.3 6.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 3.6 Assists -- 1.3 1.3 PRA -- 15.7 11.6 PR -- 14.4 10.3 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.0



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Rockets

Dort has taken 7.8 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 8.9% and 8.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 4.3 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Dort's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 99.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.5 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked third in the league, conceding 107.2 points per game.

The Rockets allow 44.3 rebounds per game, ranking 17th in the league.

The Rockets allow 23 assists per game, best in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are ranked sixth in the NBA, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 24 15 3 3 1 0 1 11/26/2022 14 3 3 2 1 0 1

