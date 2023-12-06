The Oklahoma City Thunder, Josh Giddey included, face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 126-120 win versus the Mavericks, Giddey put up 10 points.

Now let's dig into Giddey's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.0 11.8 Rebounds 6.5 5.7 5.8 Assists 3.5 4.2 3.8 PRA -- 21.9 21.4 PR -- 17.7 17.6



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Giddey has made 5.1 shots per game, which accounts for 11.8% of his team's total makes.

Giddey's opponents, the Rockets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 20th in possessions per game with 103.5.

Giving up 107.2 points per game, the Rockets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 44.3 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Rockets are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 23 per game.

Josh Giddey vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 24 13 3 6 0 1 1 2/4/2023 28 17 8 10 1 1 3 2/1/2023 38 20 8 8 2 1 1 11/26/2022 28 18 5 2 0 0 1

