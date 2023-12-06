Jason Robertson will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers meet on Wednesday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Robertson against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Jason Robertson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Stars vs Panthers Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:02 per game on the ice, is -4.

In Robertson's 23 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Robertson has a point in 16 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points five times.

Robertson has an assist in 13 of 23 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Robertson's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Robertson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 23 Games 2 22 Points 3 8 Goals 2 14 Assists 1

